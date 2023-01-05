23-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Encinitas

David D'Lima, 23, was identified by authorities as the victim killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas in a hit-and-run crash shortly after 2023 began.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Encinitas on New Year's Day was identified.

San Diego Sheriffs and Encinitas firefighters were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. January 1st to reports of a crash on Coast Highway 101 at Encinitas Boulevard, according to a press release from San Diego Sheriff's Department.

An investigation revealed D'Lima was struck by a dark-colored sedan or van that left him severely injured on the scene.

D'Lima was pronounced dead at an area hospital despite life-saving measures, according to deputies.

"David was an intelligent, responsible, kind, compassionate, and loving human and friend. He always knew how to make everyone laugh, and his smile encouraged many," a GoFundMe created in D'Lima's honor detailed.

Sheriffs said the vehicle that hit and killed D'Lima was described as a possible Chrysler or Dodge sedan or van with damage to the front driver's side of the vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle was last seen westbound on West B Street before it left the crime, and D'Lima lying helpless in the roadway.

"David D'lima graduated from Canyon Crest Academy, where he excelled in basketball, academics, and bringing endless joy to our high school community. After graduating high school, he attended UCSB. David graduated with a degree in Environmental Science," D'Lima's GoFundMe said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (760) 966-3500 or the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.