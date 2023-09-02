25 people were smuggled in San Diego County from Mexico Wednesday

Around 25 people ran towards homes on Mission Blvd after multiple boats were reported near Carlsbad. Their whereabouts are still unknown.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — An abandoned panga boat was reported near Ocean Street in Carlsbad at 9 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, 17 life jackets were found on board the boat.

A CBP spokeperson said, "At approximately 8:40 a.m., an abandoned panga was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard Joint Harbor Operations Center. The panga made landfall near the 2500 block of Ocean St. in Carlsbad. Agents from the U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations responded to the reported location and encountered an abandoned vessel. A preliminary search of the immediate area resulted in the recovery of approximately 17 abandoned life vests. No apprehensions have been made at this time, though the investigation remains active. Air and Marine Operations will be seizing the vessel."

Just a short time later, another overcrowded 40-foot fishing boat arrived on the shores of South Mission Beach.

The fishing boat was discovered by local lifeguards at 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing around 25 people ran towards homes on Mission Blvd, according to Eric C. Lavergne, Communications supervisor for San Diego U.S. Border Patrol.

It is still unknown where they are.

Five male Mexican nationals were immediately captured after Border Patrol arrived in the area, agents said. The investigation is ongoing and agents remain on the scene, Lavergne said. The vessels are being seized by Border Patrol.

A CBP spokesperson told CBS 8, "At approximately 3:30 p.m., San Diego Lifeguards contacted the U.S. Coast Guard Joint Harbor Operations Center regarding a beached vessel at South Mission Beach. Witnesses reported seeing individuals exit and run from a 40-foot Sportfisher, as it beached itself at South Mission. The individuals ran east towards homes located along Mission Blvd. U.S. Border Patrol Agents responded to the area and immediately apprehended five adult Mexican male nationals. Agents remain on scene, as the investigation is ongoing. The vessel is being seized by the United States Border Patrol."

This method of smuggling is on the rise, despite being used for decades. 2,500 people were apprehended last year off of the San Diego Coast by local agents. About 660 migrants were apprehended in 2019.

People pay as much as $20,000 dollars to be smuggled into the U.S.

Apprehensions at the border are also at a record breaking high.