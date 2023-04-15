3 Americans sailing to San Diego from Mexico reported missing

U.S. Coast Guards are searching for three American citizens sailing from Mexico to San Diego who has been missing for several days.

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Coast Guards are searching for three American citizens sailing from Mexico to San Diego who have been missing for over a week.

Kerry O'Brien, Frank O'Brien, and William Gross left Mazatlán, Mexico, on April 4 on the sailing vessel Ocean Bound, a 44-foot La Fitte.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the three planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 en route to San Diego.

Coast Guard officials said the trio was planning to obtain provisions during the stop in Cabo San Lucas, but there is no record that they ever arrived.

Mexican Navy officials have joined the Coast Guard in searching for the group. The search has included various marinas throughout Baja, California.

The Mexican Navy, with the assistance of the #USCG, is searching for three American sailors, last heard from April 4, near Mazatlan, MX. en route to San Diego. Kerry and Frank O'Brien and William Gross were sailing aboard the 44-foot S/V Ocean Bound.https://t.co/0bzFQVsYC3 pic.twitter.com/GCcbGBvkQH — USCGNorCal (@USCGNorCal) April 15, 2023

Anyone with information about the trio was asked to contact the Coast Guard at 510-437-3701.