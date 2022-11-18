3-Day Wonderfront Festival kicks off on the Embarcadero

The three-day festival includes headliners Zach Brown Band on Friday, Kings of Leon on Saturday and Gwen Stefani takes the main stage on Sunday night.

SAN DIEGO — Wonderfront Music and Art Festival is back on the Embarcadero in Downtown San Diego for its second year.

The music festival started in 2019 along Seaport Village but was put on hold during the pandemic.

“I just want to get out and have a good time,” said Kat Villavicencio, concertgoer.

This is Kat and her friends second concert experience and are looking forward to enjoying good music.

Along with artists on the stage, artists snake around the venue in colorful booths and Instagram experiences.

“It’s all about connecting. A source has placed me here to bring the light that I have to share,” said Gabi Perez, Galactic Gems Healing Crystals, owner.

The crystal healer traveled from South Lake Tahoe to sell her customized crystal jewelry for her first big music festival.

“I was preparing a long time to be here,” said Perez. “I’m so happy to be here, everything was divinely planned, and I followed it.”

Wonderfront headlined its first festival along the Port of San Diego in 2019 but went on hiatus during the pandemic and now fans of all ages are ready for an encore.

“I’m 70 just thought I’d say it,” said Teresa Lefrancois, concertgoer. “I love electronic dance music.”

Over the three days, there will be eighty bands across seven stages.

For Jess Hershfield, it’s humbling to be able to showcase her Just Enough wine in a can on this big of a stage.

“To be from San Diego and this is really special for this to be our first music festival,” said Hershfield.

Whether it be your first music festival or 100th, fans are ready to rock out.

“I’m a great dancer by the way,” said Lefrancois.

Wonderfront is encouraging concertgoers to download the app to find entrances, stages, and other ways to navigate the venue.

Public transportation, rideshare or taxi is highly recommended.

