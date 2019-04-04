SAN DIEGO — Three men robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint Thursday morning in the Bay Park area, police said.



It happened shortly before 3:40 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Clairemont Drive just east of Mission Bay Park, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.



The three men walked into the store and one of the thieves pointed a firearm at the employee and demanded money, Heims said.



The employee opened the register. One of the men then ran behind the counter and took money from the register while the third man watched, the officer said.



The bandits fled southbound on Clairemont Drive on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Heims said.



No detailed descriptions of the suspects were immediately available.



Robbery detectives were investigating the heist.