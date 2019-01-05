SAN DIEGO — Three U.S. Navy ships headed out to sea Wednesday for a regularly scheduled deployment. The ships are part of the Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group Three.

Roughly 4,500 sailors and U.S. Marines are being deployed aboard the USS Boxer, USS John P. Murtha and USS Harper's Ferry. The specifics of where they will be going are not released to the public, but the ships will be gone for several months doing maritime operations.

Unlike with homecomings, not as many families opt to watch the ships leave for deployment but some were on hand Wednesday and expressed their sadness at watching their loved ones depart.

“I’m going to be sad,” said Angelina Hudson whose husband was deploying. “I know when he goes, I’m going to be crying my eyes out.”

Some families also lined up at the Embarcadero to watch the ships go by.