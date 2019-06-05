SAN DIEGO — Three people were hospitalized Monday with burn injuries they suffered in a two-alarm fire at a Mira Mesa home that had a hash oil operation inside, authorities said.



The fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Sunday at a home on Sunny Meadow Street, near Canyon Breeze Road, San Diego Fire-Rescue Dispatch Supervisor Brent Peterson said.



Firefighters responded to the scene and had the flames knocked down within 30 minutes, Peterson said.



Three people ran out of the home before crews arrived, but suffered burn injuries, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



A 29-year-old man suffered third-degree burns on 95 percent of his body, a 24-year-old man had burns on 50 percent of his body and a 28-year-old man had burns on 26 percent of his body, according to fire officials. An update on their conditions were not immediately available.



A Hazmat team responded to the scene, Peterson confirmed.



San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said the house was being investigated as a hash oil operation, but he did not disclose any additional details.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.

