City of San Diego reopens three lakes after COVID-19 related closures

SAN DIEGO — Friday marked the first day for three San Diego lakes and reservoirs being open in months due to COVID-19.

The city said with the new openings will come new protocols.

As of Friday, Lake Miramar, Lake Murray and Lower Otay opened during regular business hours for jogging, cycling, fishing, and boating.

News 8 visited Lake Miramar and Lake Murray and talked to people who said they are feeling revived.

The city released a statement about the reopening in part, “Per the San Diego County public health order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please follow the temporary protocols below for enjoying the reservoirs.”

The city is urging the community to maintain social distancing at all times and are asking people to stay away from the areas if they have a cough or fever.

As part of the reopening protocols, parking lots are being reduced to 50 percent capacity. Boat rentals are not available, but personal watercraft are.