3 coaster train accidents in San Diego County over Labor Day holiday weekend

Two accidents were deadly. One of those deadly accidents occurred Sunday afternoon at the train station at Washington Street.

SAN DIEGO — There were three serious train accidents in San Diego County over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Two were deadly. One of those deadly accidents occurred Sunday afternoon at the Washington Street train station.

Tom Sayer says he’s been working near this train stop for 25 years.

"There's always danger. There's going to be danger no matter what. I don't know how you make it safer." Tom says, bicyclists and pedestrians must be cautious. "Trains slow down and they go really slow through here. That's been the case for a long time. I think everyone has got to be careful."



It's not just Washington Street. There was another deadly train accident on Monday where a woman was hit by another coaster train near Morena Boulevard and Asher Street in San Diego.

In Del Mar, a pedestrian was seriously hurt when they were also hit by a coaster train near Via De La Valle and Camino Del Mar.

All of the accidents happened within a 36-hour window.



Tom says the crossings where he works seem safe enough.

"It seems like the people that are unsafe here are unsafe because they're not taking care of their own safety." Tom adds, "all those measures and the red lights are flashing? It's pretty clear that the train is coming if you're paying attention."

Robin says, she was neighbors with the victim who died Sunday afternoon.

"I just know he rode his bike all the time. He's missed,” Robin offered. "I saw him 'Good morning' every morning. He was an older gentleman, kind of stayed to himself."



Robin says, train safety is important to remember. "I think it's safe because they're loud enough. I can hear them coming. If he didn't honk his horn, maybe. I'd never have headphones on in this area. That would be dangerous. But you can feel the train coming because the tracks vibrate. So if you didn't hear it, you could still feel the vibration of the train."

Luke says he's a bicyclist and there are things pedestrians and bike riders have to remember at train stops. "You can hear the sirens, you can hear the gates coming up and down and you can hear the train from quite a distance. You do have to take personal responsibility for knowing where you are and foreign objects like trains, traffic and things like that so there is some personal responsibility that has to happen, I think."

We reached out to the North County Transit District for comment on this story and they sent us the following statement:

“Unfortunately, over the Labor Day weekend the COASTER experienced three separate incidents of individuals who were trespassing in NCTD’s right of way being struck by a train. These are tragic events that not only impact families and communities, but also the mental health of railroad employees, passengers, first responders, and others.

The importance of being aware of your surroundings when you are near the rail line cannot be overstated. Trains are bigger, faster, and quieter than you think. We urge the public to stay clear of the rail line, cross only at designated areas, and always expect a train to come when you see the tracks.”

What to do when at a railroad crossing

One train accident is an accident too many. Here are some quick tips to remember when you're at a railroad crossing:

Use common sense

Look both ways.

Listen for the train.

Make sure there’s room for you and or your vehicle on the other side of the crossing.

And pay attention to all of the signs, markers and don't underestimate those flashing lights, or the train's speed. Here are additional tips from the Federal Railroad Administration.

Background information

NCTD is actively participating in a nationwide effort in September to remind the public of the importance of rail safety. Link: Press Release.

The North County Transit District COASTER train runs from Oceanside Transit Center to Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego. There are 32 trains that run north and south Monday through Friday. On weekends, the COASTER makes 20 total trips.

The following is information regarding trespasser incidents involving a COASTER train:

2023 8 fatal / 2 non-fatal (as of 9/5/2023)

2022 3 fatal / 4 non-fatal (including one involving a vehicle)

2021 5 fatal / 3 non-fatal (including two involving a vehicle)

Note: Amtrak and BNSF trains also travel between San Diego and Oceanside, and the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Corridor (LOSSAN). Metrolink trains travel between Oceanside and LOSSAN.