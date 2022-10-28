Winner of $38M SuperLotto prize sold at San Diego 7/11 comes forward

The 7-11 store on Spruce Street in San Diego sold the winning ticket but until late Friday afternoon, everyone thought the deadline had come and gone.

SAN DIEGO — Someone has come forward to claim the prize money for a $38 million dollar SuperLotto Plus jackpot.

The claimant came into the local San Diego California State Lottery office just before the deadline on Thursday.

“I just think they didn’t have time to look and forgot, sometimes you put it down and forget," AJ Parra, lottery player.

It’s a common theory, the California State Lottery department says that’s why they try to generate media attention when a deadline approaches and there hasn’t been a winner who comes forward.

“Literally right before our San Diego office closed, a lottery player walked in and filled out a claim form for the $38 million dollar ticket. The jackpot that was hit in April someone came in and claimed it." Carolyn Becker, Calfiornia State Lottery spokesperson.

In California, 19.5 million adults lottery each year and they spend an average of $400 per year, that’s almost $8 a week.

“I’ve won 1, 2, 4 dollars. Me” You’ve never won big? I’ve never won it big,” Dwight Ritter, lottery player.

Players have 180 days to claim their prize money and when they do come forward, it takes some time before they take their money home.

“They interview the claimants, which is what we call people before they’re declared the winner. They do look at surveillance footage, if it exists, from the retail location where the ticket was purchased," said Becker. "They ask a lot of questions."

When a winner doesn’t come forward, the money goes to California public schools which includes state and community colleges.

And with Saturday’s Power Ball jackpot climbing, players said it’s fun to dream a little.

“Everyone’s walking around saying what I’m I going to do if I win that $800 million dollar pot. What would I do first? What would I do last? So it causes you to think about your life and what’s important to you," said Ritter.

The California State Lottery has given over a billion dollars in unclaimed prize money to California Public Schools since the lottery began back in 1985.