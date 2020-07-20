Firefighter killed in weekend motorcycle crash ID'd

Ryan Ferrara, an engineer with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, was riding on the back of a westbound 2018 Harley-Davidson that crashed into a parked vehicle.

Authorities today publicly identified a 39-year-old firefighter killed over the weekend in a suspected DUI motorcycle crash near Lakeside.

Ryan Ferrara, an engineer with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, was riding on the back of a westbound 2018 Harley-Davidson that crashed into a parked vehicle in the 13000 block of Piping Rock Lane about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office and California Highway Patrol.

Ferrara died at a trauma center about an hour later, and the 36-year- old El Cajon resident who had been piloting the two-wheeler was hospitalized for treatment of severe injuries, CHP public-affairs Officer Jeff Christy said.

Neither man, the driver was not publicly identified, was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck, according to the Highway Patrol.

"Alcohol and/or drug impairment is suspected as a factor in the collision, and (it) is still under investigation with possible charges pending," Christy said.