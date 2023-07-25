4 Capybaras born at San Diego Zoo

Four of the world's largest rodents, Capybaras, related to guinea pigs, hamsters and mice, were born at the San Diego Zoo.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo welcomed four capybara pups to their squad.

The four pups were born to second-time mother Rosalina and first-time father Bowie on July 23, 2023, according to The San Diego Zoo.

"Capybaras are precocial—meaning they’re more mature and mobile at birth—so, the four youngsters are already nursing and following mom," San Diego Zoo officials said.

Capybaras are not pigs—they are the world’s largest rodent, related to guinea pigs, hamsters, and mice.

"Capybaras are incredibly vocal animals and communicate using barks, chirps, whistles, huffs, and purrs. They chatter back and forth to keep track of one another," according to The San Diego Zoo's website.

The capybara is not currently classified as an endangered species, although it is threatened by deforestation, habitat destruction, and illegal poaching.