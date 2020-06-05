4 pedestrians hit and killed by a driver in Escondido

According to police, two of the victims were male juveniles. The other two victims were an adult male and an adult female.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Four pedestrians were hit and killed by a driver Tuesday night in Escondido, according to police.

Two of the pedestrians died on scene, and two others were taken to Palomar Medical Center where they later died.

According to police, two of the victims were male juveniles. The other two victims were an adult male and an adult female.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at 495 San Pasqual Valley Road.

The driver who hit the four pedestrians was taken to an area hospital with minor injures. Authorities only identified her as a 28 female Escondido resident.

The four pedestrians were traveling together.