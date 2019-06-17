SAN DIEGO — More than 40 foreign ambassadors representing countries from across four continents were in San Diego Monday as part of the State Department’s 25th Experience America trip. The three-day event with members of the foreign Diplomatic Corps began Sunday and will wrap up Tuesday with several stops planned for the visitors.

About 19 of the foreign leaders spent Monday morning touring the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa with Border Patrol agents. Many are also dealing with migration issues in their countries and asked questions about checkpoints, tariffs and patrols.

Brandon Lewis @CBPSanDiego giving a tour of the US-Mexico border to 35+ foreign leaders. Will discuss best practices and diplomatic efforts on migration.

Another group of diplomats toured the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Division on Monday, while others went to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Ambassadors also visited the Scripps Research Institute on Monday for a tour and a briefing on the nonprofit biomedical research institute.