SAN DIEGO — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook areas of Mexico and San Diego early Saturday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the temblor hit shortly before 7:15 a.m. around 41 miles to the northeast of Camalu, Mexico. According to USGS the quake registered at a depth just over 6 miles.

There were no injuries or damages reported in the quake, but a few residents of San Diego said they felt it on the “Did you feel it” area of the website.