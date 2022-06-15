47 cats rescued from 'sweltering' SUV at rest stop in Harris, Minnesota

Chisago County Sheriff's deputies and Minnesota State Patrol troopers called the Animal Humane Society for help after discovering a vehicle full of cats.

HARRIS, Minnesota — A crew from the Animal Humane Society (AHS) helped rescue 47 cats from what they called "sweltering heat" inside a vehicle at a rest stop in Harris, Minnesota Tuesday.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol deputies asked for help from AHS after finding a SUV full of cats at the rest area, with temperatures hovering in the mid-90s.

The owner of the 47 cats gave the animals to AHS employees. That person had been living with cats in the vehicle "for some time," according a news release from AHS.

Before Tuesday's incident, the owner had already surrendered 14 additional cats that had been living in the car to a local rescue organization.

Paramedics checked the health of the cat owner on the scene, and provided medical resources to that person.

The cats rescued by the AHS range in age from under one year to more than twelve years old.

"Despite the extreme heat and unsanitary conditions inside the vehicle, most of the cats seem to have only minor medical issues," the news release stated.

All the animals rescued will be examined, evaluated and cared for by AHS veterinary and animal behavior staff.

After the evaluation period, the cats will be sterilized and made available for adoption at AHS or other animal rescue organizations.

