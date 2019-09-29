NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The San Diego Association of Governments and Caltrans will begin five nights of lane closures Sunday along north and southbound Interstate 805 between Sweetwater and Bonita roads.

Crews plan to close the outside lanes of northbound I-805 Sunday and Monday while closing the outside lanes of southbound I-805 through Thursday. Southbound I-805's on-ramp to Sweetwater Road will also be closed. All closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, according to SANDAG.

In addition, crews will restripe both sides of the freeway Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and continue pile- driving work to support the future Sweetwater River Bridge. Residents who live near the freeway and motorists on I-805 are advised to expect various construction noises and the use of heavy machinery during the work period.

The work is part of the $42 million I-805 South Corridor Enhancement Project series, which is intended to improve freeway traffic flows between East Naples Street in Chula Vista and Route 54. In addition to constructing the bridge, work crews plan to eventually finish the installation of sound wall segments along I-805 to reduce noise pollution affecting residents living near the freeway.

SANDAG expects to projects to be complete by 2022.