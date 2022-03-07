500 pounds of illegal fireworks seized by deputies in Fallbrook

Authorities say an accidental detonation of these fireworks could have caused injuries, fire, and damage to surrounding homes.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A man was arrested after a large cache of fireworks was discovered in his garage. The illegal fireworks were found just before 7:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of East View Street.

“This is happening way too much,” said neighbor Kathleen Ingraham. “It’s scary to know that your neighbors could be up to something.”

Sheriff’s deputies had been following up on reports of neighbors hearing fireworks in the area when they saw an open garage filled with boxes of illegal fireworks.

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Squad was called in and they served a search warrant along with FBI Bomb Technicians.

“What I saw was our street being barricaded with police tape,” said Ingraham. “When the bomb squad showed up, I was like, ‘Ok, something’s going on.’”

Altogether, 500 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized from the garage and a shed on the property. Authorities say an accidental detonation of these fireworks could have caused injuries, fire, and damage to surrounding homes.

“I have my house here, my four children, my business is here,” said one neighbor. “I mean, who knows what could’ve happened if all that would’ve went off? It’s real scary to even think about.”

Neighbors on East View Street say the fireworks have been a real problem for years.

“They’re constant. They’re always going off,” said Ingraham. “My son and I have called 9-1-1 a couple times for fear of fire.”

Natanael Garcia, 21, was taken to the Vista Detention Facility on a felony charge of possession of over 100 pounds of fireworks and a misdemeanor charge for the sale of fireworks.

Fire Captain Thomas Shoots with CAL FIRE reminds us that not only are fireworks illegal in San Diego County, but they’re also a major fire danger.

“This year, we’ve seen an interesting ramp-up to fire season. In the last few years, we haven’t seen these small fires continue to build day after day. We’ve been seeing that this year, so if any year you were going to really heed the warning and appreciate how dangerous it is, make it this year,” said Fire Captain Shoots. “Please we’re asking the public not to light off any personal fireworks and enjoy one of the many shows we have around San Diego County.”

If you see someone setting off illegal fireworks report it to your local police department. If you live within the jurisdiction of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, call the non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200. In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.