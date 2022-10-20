$5M to fund restoration of historic Villa Montezuma in Sherman Heights

"It is an important reminder to Sherman Heights cultural, architectural and historical significance," said Mayor Todd Gloria.

SAN DIEGO — The historic Villa Montezuma is set to undergo restoration thanks to new funding from the state.

A total of $5 million in state funding will go to return the enchanting home-turned-museum in the historic Sherman Heights neighborhood, to it's historic condition.

"It is an important reminder to Sherman Heights cultural, architectural and historical significance," said Mayor Todd Gloria.

Senator Ben Hueso, Senate District 40, secured the funds that will go towards restoring the home.

Hueso was joined by Mayor Gloria, along with Louise Torio, president of the Friends of the Villa Montezuma nonprofit.

"It continues to be a challenge to keep this home standing and to keep it beautiful as it once was," said Hueso.

Funding will go to repair and restore the exterior, which was last painted 23 years ago. Parts of the roof will be repaired to address leaks and drainage. The landscape will be upgraded, and even the priceless stained glass windows that have stood since the home was first built in 1887, will be restored.

"Historic preservation is incredibly important, especially in inner city neighborhoods – sometimes this gets forgotten. And it is an investment by owners, and investment by the city and now an investment by the state, that our neighborhood is worthy, that we don’t have to be underserved and that we can benefit from cultural heritage tourism to our beautiful, unique and important historic sites," said Torio.

Torio says the new funding will help preserve the rich history that captivates those who visit.

"It brings art, music and literature to your soul and that is what we want to share," Torio added.

Any planned restoration is expected to start sometime in 2023. In the meantime, historic tours are offered at the museum every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.