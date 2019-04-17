CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Content warning: Video seen above may be disturbing to some viewers

Chula Vista Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of six individuals – four juveniles and two adults – related to an assault on a teen at a local restaurant last week. Prior to the arrests, the boy’s father spoke to News 8 saying he wanted justice after he says his 16-year-old son was beaten and robbed at a Chula Vista taco shop.

Margarito Martin says the attack happened after school last Thursday afternoon at Cotixan on East Palomar Road while his son was waiting for his mom to pick him up.

Martin said while there, his son encountered several individuals he had a previous social media altercation with which led to an in-person altercation. Martin said the social media incident started with his son defending a girl who was being harassed. In cell phone video of the incident, several teens are seen punching and kicking the boy while on the ground. Other people can be seen in the video recording the fight with their phones.

According to police, they originally responded to a report of the assault on Thursday. CVPD reportedly then worked with the Sweetwater Union High School District, the District Attorney’s Office and others during the investigation. They also noted that the victim, his family and representatives of the restaurant cooperated as well.

The four juvenile suspects range in age from 15 to 17 and all attended Morse High School. They have since been suspended. Their identities are not being released.

The adult suspects were identified as 18-year-old Kent Pasunting and 19-year-old Aldrin Uy who both attended Mark Twain High School, "an alternative/continuation high school" with a campus at Morse High School.

According to a statement by CVPD, both adult suspects admitted to participating in the assault.

The teen suffered several bruises and a broken bone near his wrist. His father tells News 8 no one at the taco shop did anything to help.

In response to the incident, Martin and others had planned to gather outside Cotixan Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. for a peaceful protest. Following the arrests there was no word on if that protest would continue.

The taco shop was closed Tuesday, reportedly due to the attention they are getting following the incident.

News 8 reached out to Chula Vista police for comment but had not received a response as of Wednesday afternoon. However, they did release the following statement on Facebook.