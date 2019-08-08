SANTA ANA, Calif. — Police say all four people killed in Wednesday's stabbing spree in Garden Grove and Santa Ana were male Hispanics.

A 33-year-old male Hispanic suspect from Garden Grove is in custody, suspected of carrying out a rapid series of robberies and stabbings at several locations.

Police said he had no apparent connection to any of the victims. Two people were killed at an apartment complex in Garden Grove, one at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana, and one at a Subway restaurant in Santa Ana.

Two other people were also stabbed in a crime spree that also targeted an insurance company.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the public, but they are still investigating multiple crime scenes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.