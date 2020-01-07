6 year old injured when playing with a gun

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 6-year-old boy in the Colina de Sol area who was playing with a gun when it went off has been taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to San Diego Police.
San Diego police officers responded around 8 p.m., Tuesday.
According to police, the shot went through boy's chest. When the boy was transported to the hospital he was conscious, breathing and talking to the officer.
The incident remains under investigation, but police said the boy's grandmother was home at the time the gun went off.