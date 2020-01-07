6 year old injured when playing with a gun

The shot went through boy's chest. When the boy was transported to the hospital he was conscious, breathing, and talking to the officer.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 6-year-old boy in the Colina de Sol area who was playing with a gun when it went off has been taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to San Diego Police.

San Diego police officers responded around 8 p.m., Tuesday.

