Parents of 6-year-old on life support following crash with drunk driver donate his organs

The father of two was driving back from Tijuana when they hit a driver that had crashed into a wall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — A Las Vegas family is grieving the loss of their 6-year-old son who is on life support following a crash.

The family was driving back from a trip to Mexico earlier this week when they got into a serious wreck with a person police say, was under the influence.

The crash happened in Murrieta on Interstate 215.

The family is now preparing to say their final goodbyes to their son at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego.

“It’s been awful. it’s a nightmare. it’s a nightmare that i keep hoping that I’m just going to eventually wake up from,” said Moses Sanchez, father of Ian.

Sanchez and Joceline Rodriguez are going through what they say is the worst moment of their lives.

"The physical pain is nothing compared to the emotional pain that we’ve been going through," says Sanchez.

The father of two was driving back from Tijuana when they hit a driver that had crashed into a wall.

"He hit another car and with him hitting the other car, it pushed him right in front of our lane," he continued.

The family says that driver was driving drunk and even had two prior DUI convictions.

Both parents and their two young sons were injured but only Ian suffered serious injuries.

The family describes Ian as a happy and energetic kid who loved to dance and had a big personality.

"Ian was such a caring kid and he loved helping others," said Rodriguez.

The family says their now trying to stay strong for their other son. They plan to donate Ian’s organs once he’s declared brain dead.

They are pleading with drivers to be compassionate.

"Be more responsible, know that you’re under the influence, get a ride or something, that’s where the compassion part comes in, you’re not the only one on the road," added Sanchez.