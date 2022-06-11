6,000 people participate in Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

Thousands of breast cancer survivors and supporters walked 2.2 miles in a sea of pink through the heart of Balboa Park.

SAN DIEGO — Around 6,000 people participated in the 2022 San Diego Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.

"I am a 16-year breast cancer survivor," said Shareese Daniels, a three-time cancer survivor.

"I've had Hodgkin's disease twice and breast cancer," Daniels adds.

The 2022 San Diego Susan G. Komen More Thank Pink walk was her 16th year in the More Than Pink Walk.

"When you are first diagnosed, you think you are the only one, but then you meet a sea of pink, and it gives you hope, and I love it," said Daniels.

"It's sometimes a little overwhelming to see the number of survivors. It's very emotional, and it's also really empowering and inspiring. They are so strong," said Vicki Martin, a breast cancer survivor.

CBS 8 news crews participated in the walk, and Chief Meteorologist Karlene Chavis emceed the event.

The walk raised more than $505,000 for breast cancer research.

Survivors are grateful they are here today to spread awareness to others.

Daniels thanked her extensive support system for getting her through her battle.

But most of all, she is thankful she can dance again.

"I'm just living day by day! Surviving and thriving!" cheers Daniels.

Their goal is to raise $575,000. If you would like to donate, click here.