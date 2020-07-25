62-year-old Fresno man reported missing in San Diego

Authorities say Jose Chaparro is not from San Diego and suffers from amnesia and reduced mental capacity.

SAN DIEGO — Authorities asked for the public's help in finding a Fresno man Friday after he was last seen in the Morena District off Napa Street.

Jose Chaparro, a 62-year-old Hispanic man, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said Chaparro is from Fresno, cognitively challenged, and does not know the area well.

Chaparro is reported to have no money, no ID and no phone. According to his niece, he is known to walk into traffic and has no sense of danger.

The man is described as 5'8" - 5'9" and weighs 180 pounds. He has brownish-grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in a black and red shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Chaparro reportedly has a Grateful Dead skull tattoo on his left bicep and a tattoo of "Jerry Garcia's Head" on his back, according to authorities.