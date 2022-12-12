6th-grade camp canceled at Pacific Beach Middle School; officials cite virus transmission rise

San Diego Unified School District officials told CBS 8 that Pacific Beach Middle School's sixth-grade camp was canceled “to curb the transmission of several viruses.

SAN DIEGO — School officials announced that sixth-grade camp was canceled for Pacific Beach Middle School students less than 24 hours before students were scheduled to depart.

San Diego Unified School District officials told CBS 8 that Pacific Beach Middle School, located in the 4000 block of Ingraham Street, canceled sixth-grade camp “to curb the transmission of several viruses.”

Students were scheduled to depart for Camp Cuyamaca in the Descanso area of San Diego County on December 12, return to Pacific Beach Middle school, and return on December 16, according to the school’s website.

"About 150 students were affected by the camp closure," Mike Murad, a Public Information Coordinator with San Diego Unified School District, told CBS 8.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with public health officials, the San Diego County Office of Education has closed [Camp] Cuyamaca Outdoor School to curb the transmission of several viruses that are circulating in the community,” Maureen Magee, a Communications Director with San Diego Unified School District said.

Magee said PBMS officials notified families and would provide information about refunds.

A viewer reached out to CBS 8 to express his concern about the cancellation and said, “Parents and students are disappointed. The school isn't providing information. Some blame the county. What else is the county doing to respond to a new virus risk?”

The San Diego County Office of Education also announced the closure of several schools in the mountain areas of San Diego, citing icy conditions and snow as a winter storm moved throughout San Diego County Monday.

The weather closures affected Julian Union Elementary & High, Spencer Valley, and Warner Unified School District.

Pacific Beach Middle said school staff was determining what options are available for students to experience camp later, officials said.