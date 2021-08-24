71 years later, remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War released to family

Frank G. Vejar, of Douglas, went missing in late 1950 while fighting in the Korean War.

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — The remains of an U.S. Army soldier from Arizona who went missing during the Korean War in 1950 was recovered and returned to his family after more than 70 years.

Army Sgt. Frank Vejar of Douglas was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea – he was 19 at the time, the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said.

A 2018 summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un prompted North Korea to turn over 55 boxes, alleged to have contained the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived on a military base in Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were then sent to a laboratory for identification.

Vejar's remains were accounted for on April 14, 2020.

Vejar’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, the Accounting Agency said.

Up to Speed