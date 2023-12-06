75th anniversary of Women’s Integration into the Armed Forces

75 years ago, President Truman signed into law the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948; paving the way for women to officially serve in the military.

SAN DIEGO — 75 years ago today, President Harry Truman signed into law the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948; paving the way for women to officially serve in the United States military.

“The Act, in a lot of ways, was the first step in ensuring women can serve as full members within the military," said Marine Corps veteran Jodie Grenier, CEO of the Foundation For Women Warriors, a 103-year-old local non-profit organization that provides services for female veterans.

"Because women have served for so long, dating as far back as the Revolutionary War. Women have not had the same recognition as their male counterparts and we provide services to ensure that their transition from the military is eased and we try to do our part to honor their service," said Grenier.

Veterans Cynthia Taylor and Stephanny Vaca also work for the foundation. Taylor was a logistics specialist in the army for 7 years. Vaca served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and was deployed twice.

"I think it's important to never underestimate a female veteran. They do have a story to tell," said Taylor.

They say it's important to share their stories so that female veterans get the recognition they deserve, especially on a day like today.

"Today is important to be able to call myself a veteran. Without this Integration Act, I wouldn’t be able to do that. It's an honor to do so," said Taylor.

Now, more than 3 million women have served the country since the Revolutionary War; proving that women can do it all.

"Just showing them what you're capable of and that you’re capable to do what men are doing. Females were having to pick up for the men and that just showed what were capable of and how resilient we are as well," said Vaca.