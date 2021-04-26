'8 Questions with Jesse'

Meet the newest member of the News 8 family - Jesse Pagan. He will be anchoring at 10PM with Marcella Lee.

SAN DIEGO — Jesse Pagan is the newest member of the News 8 family and he'll be joining Marcella Lee on News 8 at 10PM. Help us welcome him to San Diego and here are eight questions so you can get to know Jesse:

What are you excited to learn about San Diego?

I think I’m most excited to learn about the people and the food here. Part of being a journalist is talking with and getting to know people. And being such a foodie, I’m down to explore all the food!

Creo que mas me llama la atención aprender más de la gente que viven aquí en San Diego. Parte de ser periodista es hablar y conocer a los televidentes a quien representas. Ellos son la ciudad. Y pues claro, la comida! Nunca digo que no a probar un plato nuevo!

What's the first thing you'll do in San Diego?

The first thing I did when I got to San Diego was get to an In-N-Out. LOL! There’s such a fascination with it outside of the West Coast and I just had to do it. Aside from that, next on the agenda is to get a hike in and take a dip in the Pacific.

La primer cosa que hice cuando llegue a San Diego fue ir a In-N-Out! No se porque, pero hay una gran fascinación con el restaurante en las otras partes de la nación, posiblemente porque no existe más al este de Texas. Fuera de eso, el próximo artículo en el itinerario es una caminata y bañarme en el Pacífico.

What are some of your passions or hobbies?

I’m really a huge nerd. I love to watch sci-fi and horror movies, I watch cartoons, and I read comic books. As much as I like to do that, I also love to get outside; a nice run or walk, a hike, or getting into the water.

En verdad que soy un gran “nerd” como le dicen. Me encantan las películas de ciencia ficción, el espacio, y el horror. A la misma vez, me encanta estar afuera y activo.

How did you get your start in the news business?

I knew I wanted to be a journalist before going to college. My junior year, I started interning at the local TV station when I wasn’t in class. That experience landed me a network internship in New York City. My first job as a reporter followed.

Desde antes de empezar mis estudios universitarios, yo sabia que quería dedicarme a ser periodista. En mi tercer año de colegio, empecé una pasantía en la estación the noticias local, cuando no estaba en clase. Esa experiencia me llevo a obtener otra pasantía en la cadena ABC News en Nueva York. Después de ahí, empezó mi primer trabajo como reportero en la Florida.

You are from the Florida coast and now living on the California coast. What are the biggest differences you notice?

The coast itself! As you can imagine, Florida is pretty flat. The beach is at the same level as the road a few feet away. Here, the beach can be next to the road, or 100 feet down a cliff from it! However, that’s part of the beauty here.

La misma costa! Como puedes imaginar, la Florida no tiene mucha elevación. La carretera muchas veces está al mismo nivel que la playa. Mientras tanto, la playa aquí puede estar 100 pies bajo un precipicio! Es parte de la belleza del estado de California que siempre me ha atraído.

Dry heat or humidity?

Dry! It’s going to be nice to not sweat like a dog 30 seconds after walking outside.

Seco, por favor!! La humedad la verdad que aveces se siente sofocante.

What do you know about your new co-anchor Marcella? What do you want to know?

Marcella and I had been chatting for a couple of weeks before we finally met when I moved here. I know she’s a FANTASTIC journalist, a great mom, and an honest-to-God good soul. But I’m excited to get to know all the other sides to her and my other coworkers here. The more that happens, the more fun it is for us, but also the better a team we can be for you.

Nosotros hemos estado hablando por las redes sociales y por teléfono por unas semanas antes de conocernos en persona. Yo se que Marcella es una periodista extremamente destacada, una mamá excelente, y una persona simplemente buena. Me gustaría conocer más de su sentido de humor, y también de mis otros compañeros de trabajo. Pues claro, eso hace el trabajo más divertido para nosotros, pero también crea el equipo de periodistas más efectivos para los televidentes.

What is a hidden talent or something most people wouldn’t guess about you?

I love classical music and would sing competitively in choir during high school! I got into it as a hobby and it turned into a huge passion of mine. To this day, I hold very exclusive concerts in my shower.