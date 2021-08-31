8 Questions with Marcus

Meet the newest member of the News 8 family - Marcus Greaves

SAN DIEGO — Marcus Greaves is the newest member of the News 8 family. Help us welcome him to San Diego and here are eight questions so you can get to know Marcus:

How did you get your start in the business?

Once I was done playing football at Oregon State, my mentor and former NFL running back Yvenson Bernard introduced me to television. At the time, he was working at NBC Sports Northwest in Portland as an Analyst. He told me to come with him one day to the studio and check out this industry and see if it was something I would like. After experiencing one show, I LOVED it! I instantly fell in love with the industry and became an intern there. Once my internship was over, I got a job as a producer/Analyst at ESPN Radio in Portland. After a year and a half, I earned a job at KOIN 6 News as a Digital Sports Reporter. Once my time at KOIN was done, I was looking for a new home, and CBS was an easy decision!

What are some of your passions or hobbies?

My biggest passion has to be sneakers. While most people think shoes are just shoes, they are anything but that! Every pair of sneakers that is released has a story, no matter the year, the colorway, or even the style, every shoe has a story of how and why they are made, it is just something I have always had a passion for.

What's the first thing you'll do in San Diego?

The first thing I did was go check out the beach! Being from Oregon, the “Beach” is usually cold and windy and a lot less enjoyable than the beaches in southern California. Once I arrived in San Diego and went to the beach, I could see why people consider this place paradise!

What are you excited to learn about San Diego?

I’m excited to learn everything! The food, the culture, and more importantly, the sports history. I knew that San Diego has had a history of athletes, but the longer I am here the more I am starting to learn that some of my favorite athletes like former NFL and USC running back Reggie Bush is from San Diego.

What is a hidden talent or something most people wouldn’t guess about you?

Something that people wouldn’t know, is that I absolutely LOVE fishing. I have never really been a fan of the outdoor activities like, hiking, camping, etc. But I don’t know if there is anything, I love more than fishing, I could really do it all day!

What is your favorite sport to report on?

I’m going to have to go with football, I think the crowd plays a huge part in. nothing beats a roaring crowd of 50,000+ fans! The atmosphere, the emotion, everything! There’s nothing like covering a football game!

What is your favorite sport to play?

This is a tough question! I love football, it has always been a passion of mine. But Basketball was my first love.

Who would be your dream athlete to interview (living or dead)?