84-yar-old husband accused of shooting his wife to death pleads not guilty

Mikal Ahmad pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, as well as a gun charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — A Skyline man accused of murdering his wife appeared in a downtown courtroom Wednesday afternoon for his arraignment.

84-year-old Mikal Ahmad appeared via video monitor. Ahmad, through a public defender, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge as well as a gun allegation.

Ahmad was arrested Monday morning near the 200 block of Sienna Street in Skyline. His 78-year-old wife was found dead from several gunshot wounds.

Police say a family member called them and told them some sort of domestic dispute had happened.

Ahmad is being held without bail. He's due back in court later this month.

If convicted, he faces 50 years to life. The motive is still unclear.

"Every case is different," said Deputy District Attorney Carrie Johnson. "We really just have to start going through the evidence, see what happened in this case and try to get justice for the victims and their families."

In court, Ahmad's public defender requested that the 84-year-old be seen by medical staff immediately to make sure he was getting all of his medications.