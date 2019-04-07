SAN DIEGO — Editor's Note: Julieta Amaral was reported missing Wednesday by a family member, according to the San Diego Police Department. This story now reflects that she has been found.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 88-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's who went missing in San Diego was found Thursday.

Julieta Amaral was reported missing Wednesday by a family member, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"She has been located in Tijuana, Mexico and is with authorities there," San Diego Police Sgt. Edward Zwibel said. "Her family is on their way to rejoin her and escort her home."

Amaral had been known to frequent the area of Chicano Park and surrounding locations in Logan Heights. Police said Amaral did not know how to use public transportation, and had only $25 with her at the time she was last seen.