SAN DIEGO — An 88-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's is missing on Thursday morning in San Diego.

Julieta Amaral was reported missing Wednesday by a family member, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Amaral is Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a black floral long sleeve sweater and turquoise pants, police said.

She was known to frequent the area of Chicano Park and surrounding locations in Logan Heights. Amaral does not know how to use public transportation and had $25 with her at the time she was last seen, the SDPD said.

Anyone with information on Amaral's whereabouts was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000.