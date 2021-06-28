9-year-old San Marcos girl fighting cancer gets her dinosaur dream granted

For 14 days Jocelyn Croxen said she didn't have to focus on having cancer and felt like a normal kid again.

SAN MARCOS, Calif — A San Marcos girl fighting cancer is back home after an unforgettable trip.

Jocelyn Croxen, 9, returned from a 14-day road trip visiting the Dinosaur National Monument.

In April, News 8 shared her fundraiser to help fulfill her dream through Campaign One At A Time, a nonprofit that ensures no child battling cancer or a life-threatening illness feels alone.

Her dino dream came true. The aspiring paleontologist visited the Utah landmark with her mom, dad and friend Jax.

“It was awesome,” said Jocelyn.

She has spent the last two years consumed with cancer but on this trip, they put cancer behind them.

“We really didn't think about cancer. It was a really special trip,” said Tracy Croxen, Jocelyn’s mother.

At age 7, Jocelyn was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and has gone through countless chemo treatments.

“It was a life-changing experience for us,” said Tracy.

When Campaign One At A Time came across Jocelyn’s Instagram page they wanted to fulfill her dream of visiting the National Dinosaur Monument.

The founder, Brodi Nicholas, went on part of the trip with them too.

“For us to have this experience and for Campaign One At A Time to be able to give this to us and donate to Jocelyn, to be able to have that experience we can't thank people enough,” said Tracy.

At the Dinosaur Park, Joceyln and Jax were sworn in as Junior Rangers.

She also touched dinosaur bones.

“It kind of felt like petrified rock and petrified wood,” said Jocelyn.

They drove through breathtaking landscapes, saw wildlife, visited Bearizona, The Grand Canyon, The Arches and The Green River in Moab.

“I really loved the river rafting, I got splashed with water,” said Jocelyn.

Her parents said this was an unforgettable trip.

“The smiles on her face are here and there but this was a constant two weeks of a smile and fun and all about her and loving life like a normal family,” said Brian Croxen.

A dream trip that gave Jocelyn and her family the healing power to recharge and push them through the next five and a half months of chemo.

“It was so awesome and I didn't have to think about anything really but having fun,” said Jocelyn.

Although coming home was hard for Joceyln, she said knowing her Australian Shepherd dog Sally was waiting for her made it easier.