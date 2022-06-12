90-year-old man riding electric scooter fatally struck by car in La Jolla

The driver of the vehicle was an 80-year-old woman, San Diego police said.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 90-year-old man riding a motorized scooter was killed by a car Saturday in La Jolla.

The crash occurred at 6600 La Jolla Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., according to San Diego police Officer Robert Helms.

The driver of the vehicle was an 80-year-old woman, Helms said. She was driving north on La Jolla Boulevard when the crash happened.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died, he said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver remained at the scene.