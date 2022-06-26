A 14-year-old boy fatally injured in a hit-and- run accident while walking in crosswalk

Paramedics rushed the boy to Palomar Medical Center

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally injured in a hit-and- run accident while walking in a crosswalk, police said Sunday.

The Escondido Police Department received a 911 call at 9:27 p.m. Saturday reporting a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Grand Avenue, Lt. Scott Walters said.

Officers arrived within minutes and discovered a 14-year-old pedestrian lying in the roadway, the lieutenant said. The vehicle had fled the scene.

Officers immediately began CPR until the Escondido Fire Department arrived, Walters said. Paramedics rushed the boy to Palomar Medical Center where he later died from injuries sustained in the collision.

"Investigators determined the boy had been crossing east in the crosswalk of Bear Valley Parkway at Grand Avenue and was struck by a vehicle which had been traveling north on Bear Valley Parkway," Walters said.

Investigators worked through the night and were continuing the investigation Sunday.