A 30-year-old man dies after crashing into a tree in Carlsbad.

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man was killed after his pickup truck crashed into a tree, police said Saturday.
The crash happened at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Armada Drive.
Carlsbad police officers responded and located a 30-year-old unconscious man trapped in a pickup truck. The Carlsbad Fire Department extricated the victim from the vehicle, and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Alcohol was a possible contributing factor, police said, but the investigation was ongoing and the cause of the collision was not immediately determined.
Witnesses to the incident were asked to call accident investigator Adam Bentley at 442-339-5559.