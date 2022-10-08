A 30-year-old man dies after crashing into a tree in Carlsbad.

Man who crashed at the 5700 block of Armada Drive Saturday has died.

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man was killed after his pickup truck crashed into a tree, police said Saturday.

The crash happened at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Armada Drive.

Carlsbad police officers responded and located a 30-year-old unconscious man trapped in a pickup truck. The Carlsbad Fire Department extricated the victim from the vehicle, and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Alcohol was a possible contributing factor, police said, but the investigation was ongoing and the cause of the collision was not immediately determined.