A Northern CA woman is accused of faking her own kidnapping

SAN DIEGO — A local investigator, who worked on the Sherri Papini case, is speaking out about her being accused of faking her own kidnapping.

39 year old Papini disappeared in 2016 and people spent nearly a month looking for her, until she reappeared.

Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson says Papini caused a lot of anxiety in the community when she accused two Hispanic women of kidnapping her and they wasted unnecessary manpower on her search. Now they’ve put Papini behind bars.

“She was bound with restraints but was able to summon help from a passing motorist, who then notified law enforcement,” said then Sheriff Tom Bosenko, of Shasta County.

In November 2016, Papini was missing for three weeks when she re-emerged with minor injuries, just over 100 miles from her home. The Dept. of Justice now believes she spent the time away from her husband and children with an old boyfriend.

“Apparently, they did do a DNA search and that search developed into the Ex-boyfriend identity. But I don’t know that for a fact. That’s just what’s been put out there on social media. I try to deal with fact. I think tomorrow with the hearing we’ll know more,” said Private Investigator Bill Garcia.

Garcia is a San Diego- based, private investigator and was involved in Papini’s case. He says his team helped identity potential suspects, which Papini described as two Hispanic women who spoke Spanish.

“We're looking for a dark colored SUV with two Hispanic females,” said Bosenko during a 2016 press conference.

“Even though they looked Hispanic, they’re actually Native American. We had followed some of their Facebook rhetoric and it’s interesting. To the point that we did contact FBI and different law enforcement agencies working on Sherri’s case to bring these people to their attention,” Garcia said.

Garcia says he doesn’t know if the two women were investigated. Papini claimed that two Hispanic women branded her with a heated tool, chained her in a closet and held her at gunpoint. Garcia says although, this case may turn out to be a hoax, human trafficking is a serious issue throughout the state of California.

“So, if you’re looking for an upside, if Sherri did do this in a fraudulent manner, she actually helped bring this topic to the forefront, which would help others in the future,” Garcia said.

Papini was considered a flight risk and held in custody this past weekend. She’s due in court Tuesday and will face charges of mail fraud and making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer. She faces fines and up to 25 years in prison.