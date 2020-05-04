SAN DIEGO — For Kailey Whiteside and her three friends, Ally, Josey, and Ashlynn, April should have been a fun month.

"We're all April babies," says Kailey. "We're all about to turn eight,we're in the same grade at the same school."

Their original plan, a sleepover, was of course cancelled.

So in lieu of a party and cake, Kailey's mom Kristin rallied the troops for a birthday surprise.

Early Saturday morning at the Vista Civic Center station parking lot, dozens of cars filled with friends and family of the four girls, drove by screaming, 'happy birthday!'.

It was a drive-by birthday parade.

"Speechless is probably the best way to put it," says Kristin. "My daughter saysIt's gone from the worst birthday ever to the best."

She says that even when spirits are low, if you get a little creative there'sways to get a little normalcy back.

"Even though people are going through hard times, we can still come together and do something."

