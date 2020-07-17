Facebook group uniting teachers, parents worldwide in the time of COVID-19

What Allison Harris-Turk thought would be a forum for her San Diego community, turned into a safe space for parents and teachers over the world.

SAN DIEGO — When everything went into lockdown back in March, Allison Harris-Turk harnessed her fear on Facebook.

“No one knew what they were doing," she said. "I think we were mostly afraid… so I decided to just start a conversation."

What she thought would be a forum for her San Diego community, turned into a safe space for parents and teachers over the world.

“Once we hit 10,000 members that was when I started to pay attention to the data and noticed, 'my goodness, there's people from over 50 countries,'” Harris-Turk said

The "Learning in the Time of Corona" page now has more than 15,000 members.

The Facebook page has grown so fast it has volunteer moderators who are moms that help steer controversial conversations, like ones about education.

“We make sure people keep it appropriate—it doesn't go political,” said moderator Kara Winship.