A Father Joe's Christmas: Hot meals for San Diego's most vulnerable

The shelter provided more than 700 meals to San Diegans experiencing homelessness.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With rain in the forecast, the eve of the 25th of December, it's not exactly looking like a white Christmas in San Diego.

While the classic song makes you think of curling up in a warm home on a wintery afternoon, it’s easy to forget that many don’t have the luxury of a roof over their heads on a cloudy Christmas Eve.

"Oh yes, hot chocolate!" said Maurice Truell, a resident of Father Joe's Villages in downtown San Diego.

A hot meal, can go a long way for those living in poverty on San Diego’s streets.

"There are so many things happening in the world and for two days they make us feel great." Truell said.

After a blessing from Deacon Jim Vargas- Father Joe’s Villages annual Christmas Eve meal provides 700 homeless San Diegans, with a hot turkey dinner and an opportunity to bring people together for a holiday meal.

"Because of COVID. People are especially feeling isolated," said Vargas. "This gives us an opportunity to interact with them, and to show them that they all love."

While it might be hard for it to feel “Christmas-y” in 60-degree weather, it’s even harder on an empty stomach.

While Father Joe’s houses 2,500 people and there are still many more who will be spending Christmas on our streets.

But nothing brings people close together than sharing a meal together.