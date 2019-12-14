SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Jehad Mostafa, a high-profile member of the extremist group Al-Shabaab in Somalia, is one of the FBI’s most wanted terrorists. He is also from San Diego.

A former Kearny Mesa High School classmate on Friday told News 8 the person seen in the media is nothing like the Jehad Mostafa they once called a friend and a classmate. According to the FBI, Jehad Mostafa left for Somalia after graduating UC San Diego. For those who knew him, his transition into a violent extremist is nothing short of shocking.

But his story is not uncommon.

“I think it is important to understand there is not one pathway into violent extremist movements. We see individuals who have incredibly healthy and privileged upbringing gravitate towards extremism,” said Univerysty of Maryland professor, William Braniff.

Braniff is also the director of Studies of Terrorism and Response to Terrorism (STAR) at the university.

The FBI has linked Mostafa to several high-profile terrorist attacks, but they have not disclosed what could have possibly led him to extremism.

The former high school classmate asked not to be identified, but told News 8, “I couldn’t even begin to picture him as a person like that.”

The former classmate said Mostafa was well liked, outgoing, on the yearbook staff, and even tutored math.

"He was just a cool person at school. He was a very smart guy. He had the brains,” said the former classmate.

A turn to extremism can also be seen regarding the 19-year-old Poway Synagogue shooter. According to Professor Braniff, social media plays a big part.

“I think what has changed is the nature of terrorist propaganda and recruitment. You are surrounded by likeminded individuals who praise the way you are looking at the world and encourage you to take action,” he said.

By all accounts, the Poway shooter came from a good family and appeared to become radicalized in a short amount of time.

It can take years or months, but unfortunately, according to Professor Braniff, people tend to downplay the warning signs rather than try to intervene.

“Engaging with someone, asking caring questions if we think they're flirting with something that could be dangerous for them and others,” he said.

Braniff said that in most cases, a person involved in extremist chatrooms or groups almost always tells someone about it. Combating the issue comes down to taking warning signs seriously and then finding a way to intervene before something happens, according to Professor Braniff.