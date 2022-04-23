A run of decreases at the pump comes to a halt in San Diego

A gallon of gas went up slightly Saturday

A run of 21 decreases in 24 days to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County ended Saturday with an increase of one-tenth of a cent to $5.741.

The average price dropped 27.8 cents during the run, including 1.2 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of dropping prices followed a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.274 that pushed the average price to a record $6.018 on March 29.