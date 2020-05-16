A special prom night for students in Poway, despite pandemic

When prom plans at Abraxas High School got derailed by COVID-19, organizers didn't cancel-- they got creative.

POWAY, Calif. — Most prom nights were canceled this year due to the pandemic, but not an extra special one in Poway.

Students at Abraxas High School in the Poway Unified School District danced the night away during a virtual prom via Zoom.

The students are part of the school's Transition Program, which helps young adults with developmental disabilities learn life skills to gain greater independence.

In addition to being a wonderful celebration, the virtual prom helped the students, ages 18 to 22, learn how to adapt and find positive solutions in the face of adversity.

Leading up to the dance, they also developed practical skills while preparing for the big night. They learned how to choose appropriate attire, decorate their homes and make fun themed snacks for the special occasion.