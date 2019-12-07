TEMECULA, Calif. — A man who was last seen at Pechanga Resort and Casino on Monday was reported missing Thursday, but on was found Friday, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

In a tweet, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said, "The investigation revealed Mr. Tyrrell voluntarily left the area. No additional information available for release."

In a Facebook post, his girlfriend and business partner, Marcy Sattelmaier, said she spoke with Richard at approximately 2:30 a.m., on Monday while he was still at Pechanga.

Tyrrell had called Traci to let her know he was on his way home after winning big.

He never arrived home.

Casino staff reported seeing Tyrrell speaking and drinking with two other men.

Personnel from the Pechanga Resort and Casino’s Department of Public Safety worked closely with Sheriff’s investigators in an effort to find Richard.