POWAY, Calif — A week ago a teenage gunman opened fire at the Chabad of Poway killing one woman and injuring three others - including the Rabbi and an eight-year-old girl.

Since then, residents of Poway and surrounding communities have rallied together.

News 8's photojournalist Tim Blodgett looked back at the tragedy and how the city is healing.

