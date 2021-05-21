Panga boat found on Mission Beach Friday morning

It's the third instance just this week involving a panga boat.

SAN DIEGO — An abandoned panga boat was found early Friday morning at Mission Beach near El Carmel, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered 12 life jackets and several containers of fuel near the boat.

"Agents were unable to locate any people associated with the boat despite an exhaustive search," the agency said in a prepared statement. "The incident is under investigation."

SD Fire-Rescue said the boat will be removed today.

On Thursday, one person died after a smuggling boat capsized in La Jolla. Border Patrol apprehended 15 people.