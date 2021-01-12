San Diegans protest to defend Roe v. Wade

A huge day at the US Supreme Court, the future of abortion rights was put to the test, as people on both sides defend what they believe to be right.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Protesters in San Diego were holding up signs on Wednesday defending reproductive rights for women in a national day of protest.

"Women are standing up and saying it’s not anyone else’s right to decide we should have the freedom we should have the freedom to do with our own bodies," said Susanna Comfort from Socialist Alternative.

Socialist Alternative is an organization that stands up against inequalities in communities.

Comfort said fighting restrictions on abortions, and anything that could happen if the supreme court decides to overturn longstanding precedent on abortion.

"As someone who knows so many people who had abortions in their lifetime friend’s family members and I believe this attack is a part of a larger system," said Comfort.

Victoria Barron from planned parenthood, agrees. She says working as a patient coordinator, she sees many women struggle to get an abortion emotionally.

"The women that come to me are always stressed and threatened they’re not sure if they can pay for things, we still do the best we can," said Barron.

In Washington, protesters were divided by metal fences outside the US Supreme Court.

If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, 21 states already have laws in place that will make it easier to ban or heavily restrict abortions almost immediately.

Five other states may follow, but more than a dozen states, including California, have laws protecting abortion rights.

Dan Eaton a legal analyst here in San Diego said states still have the right to decide recognize abortion or not.

'You’ll see a lot of states which are primed to act if roe v wade is overturned with serious restrictions on the ability to get an abortion," said Eaton.

A decision in the case is expected next summer, just before the 20-22 midterms.