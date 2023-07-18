Big splash | Above-gound pools expected to be billion dollar industry

Above-ground pools are making a big splash! A recent report says it’s a billion-dollar industry. Why is there a growing demand?

SAN DIEGO — Above-ground pools are making a big splash! A recent report says it’s a billion-dollar industry. Why is there a growing demand?

The above-ground pools market is expected to reach more than $360 billion dollars by 2030, according to Market Research Future, a global market research company.

The study finds that one of the main reasons for this is the low cost.

"We were very hot. The kids needed somewhere to play. It's for me too. I do landscaping, get hot, dive in quickly, and keep going," said Damien Devine, who set up his inflatable pool outside his San Carlos home for just $200.

He said installing an in-ground pool would have been at least $100,000.

"It saves you a lot of money. You don’t have to take care of it year-round," he adds.

He also it's convenient; it can easily be moved to various locations, and extra parts, like a filter, chlorine, and pump, are affordable.

According to the study, the demand for above-ground pools increased during the pandemic as more people turned to activities in their backyards.

"Your backyard is your little oasis. It's a place to get away in the hot summer when you couldn’t be in community pools," said Devine.

This also led to an increased demand for pool supplies and services. According to Leslie's Pool Supply and Home Depot's website, many above-ground pools are unavailable right now. The prices range from $30 to nearly $5,000, depending on the size and quality.