Access Trax wins FedEx small business grant

As a small business, Access Trax found the FedEx small business grant was a lifesaver.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Wheels and sand don't go together, but the folks at Access Trax are changing the way folks in wheelchairs access the beach.

Recently, Access Trax won the FedEx Small Business Grant prize.

"It's super hard to have a start-up right now. I was afraid we were going to have to close our doors this year," said Kelly Twichel.

"The grand prize was $50,000 from FedEx, $7,500 in office and printing supplies," said Twichel.

"We lay out the pathway connecting from the boardwalk all the way down to the event site or to the hard pack sand so people can easily cross that gap," she said.

Kelly Twichel and Eric Packard have partnered with the Western Surfing Association, the Stoked for Life Surf Foundation and others.

Just like the competitions that Access Trax provides access to so was the battle for this year's FedEx grants.

"It is an incredible achievement with over 4,000 businesses competing," said Twichel.